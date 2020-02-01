

Washable and reusable to reduce the uses of plastic bags and avoid waste.

★ No more plastic bags!

Use this organic, 100% Biodegradable Cotton / Muslin storage bag with a smooth and delicate fabric, which allows for air circulation.

Easy to care for.

No toxic chemicals were used while weaving the muslin fabric bags.

★ With a drawstring that is simple to pack and close, convenient to use.

Good tool for managing kitchen foods and private goods.

★ Natural pure color without any pattern, you can written some words on to make some difference or painted some cartoon figures down to mark and decorate your special bag.

★ Diversified usage for travel, toy storage, produce bags, sachet bags, beauty accessories, reusable produce bags, beach bags.

Can also be used in straining yogurt, juice and nut milk bags;

cooking herbs or spices into broths, storing precious silverware, organizing bed sheets etc.