LOQI Artist Alex Trochut Paris Bag Bolsa de Tela y Playa, 50 cm, 20 Liters, (Multicolour)



Price: 8,17 €

(as of Jan 31,2020 20:27:42 UTC – Details)



Strong like a man, loyal like a dog. LOQI bags are super-strong, chemical-free, long-lasting, water-resistant and washable. And they're extremely good looking. No, it's not too much to ask. You can have your cake and eat it too.

ALEX TROCHUT Paris Bag

Ribbons of swirls and carefully crafted cursive curls. Alex Trochut is a Barcelona-born, Brooklyn-based designer, typographer, and illustrator. He has dipped his fingers into everything from street culture to haute couture for inspiration. And he has left his delectable fingerprints all over the world-much to our delight.

Weight 55 g (1.94 oz)

?Bag Dimensions 50 x 42 cm (19.7″ x 16.5″)

Inside Pocket 13.5 x 16 cm (5.3″ x 6.3″)

Zip Pocket 11 x 11.5 cm (4.5″ x 4.5″)

Handle 27 cm (10.6″)

Holds 20 kg (44 lbs)

Material 100% Polyester

LOQI makes extra-loveable, super-strong bags, backpacks, zip pockets and luggage covers. Our products are also just like you and me – great looking, smart and dependable.

How to use me? FOLD me into my zip pocket, ROLL me up with my strap or STUFF me into the inside pocket

Holds up to 20 kg (44 lbs) – a great alternative for plastic shopping bags

Bag Dimensions 50 x 42 cm (19.7″ x 16.5”), Zip Pocket 11 x 11.5 cm (4.5” x 4.5”), Inside Pocket 13.5 x 16 cm (5.3” x 6.3”)

Material 100% Polyester. Water resistant. Food safe. OEKO-TEX certified free from harmful substances