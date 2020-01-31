Fashion Trendy Men Chest Bag Cycling Sports Bag PU Leather Casual Business Bag Sling Shoulder Bag for Camping Hiking – Light Brown



Price: 5,02 €

(as of Jan 31,2020 05:07:52 UTC – Details)



Features:

High quality durable material, scratch resistant and not easy to fade after long-term use.

High strength buckle, cold-resistant, high temperature resistant

Large capacity, can be used to hold tablet, phone, keys, wallets, water bottle and other items.

Adjustable strap for comfortable and perfect fit.

Suitable for fitness, travel, climbing, hiking, trekking.

Specifications:

Material: PU

Size: 35x17x6cm

Color: black, light brown, deep brown

Package included:

1 x Chest Bag

Notes:

1.Due to the difference between different monitors,the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.

2.Due to the manual measurement and different measurement methods, please allow 1-3cm deviation.Thanks!