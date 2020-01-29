PacSafe Intasafe Brief Anti-Theft 15 Inch Laptop Bag Bolsa Escolar, 41 cm, 16 Liters, Negro (Black 100)

Price: 139,90 €
Pacsafe Intasafe Brief Anti-theft 15 inch Laptop Bag
For a simpler and safer commute, keep your laptop other essentials protected with the Intasafe Brief anti-theft 15″ laptop bag. This laptop bag is made for those who travel with multiple devices. It features padded sleeves for a 15″ laptop and additional tablet, and a stretchable band for sliding over the handles of your suitcase for hands-free transit. With an RFIDsafe blocking pocket, Roobar locking system and eXomesh slashguards, it guards against sneaky fingers and scan scams.
Anti-Theft Features
Carrysafe Slashguard Strapss
eXomesh Slashguard
Interlocking Zip Pullers
RFIDsafe Blocking Pockets Material
Roobar Anti-Theft Anchor Lock
Smart Zipper Security
Additional Features
Padded 15″ MacBook / laptop compatible sleeve
Padded iPad / tablet compatible sleeve
Rear stretchable sleeve for attaching to luggage
Padded, adjustable strap
Zippered main compartment with RFID blocking pocket and organization for phones and electronics
Specifications
Materials: 600D Poly Canvas, PU1000mm
Dimensions (H x W x D): 29 x 41 x 14 cm / 11.5 x 16.2 x 5.6 in
Weight: 910 g / 2 lb 0.1 oz
Volume: 16 L / 977 in3