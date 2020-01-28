NSP Cases Hiwatt Studio etapa 2 x 12 Combo guitarra funda de transporte

Price: 270,27 €
(as of Jan 28,2020 20:39:47 UTC – Details)


Manufactured in House.
Designed for the Hiwatt Studio Stage 2×12 Combo. This custom made flight case is built in house using Penn hardware ensuring maximum protection while keeping the external size of the case to a minimum.
As these are custom built cases, if you require some additional features please feel free to get in touch with our sales team.
Specifications


  • Removable lid with shallow base


  • 7mm Plywood with black scratch resistant laminate


  • Heavy duty Penn Elcom fittings


  • 18mm Foam Lining


  • Amp can be used in the case


  • 4 x Castors (2 with brakes)


  • Lifetime Guarantee


  • Made in Britain


Revestimiento de espuma.
Empotrada Cierres y asas
HD ruedas (2 con freno)
Fabricante del Reino Unido

