NSP Cases Hiwatt Studio etapa 2 x 12 Combo guitarra funda de transporte

Manufactured in House.
Designed for the Hiwatt Studio Stage 2×12 Combo. This custom made flight case is built in house using Penn hardware ensuring maximum protection while keeping the external size of the case to a minimum.
As these are custom built cases, if you require some additional features please feel free to get in touch with our sales team.
Specifications
- Removable lid with shallow base
- 7mm Plywood with black scratch resistant laminate
- Heavy duty Penn Elcom fittings
- 18mm Foam Lining
- Amp can be used in the case
- 4 x Castors (2 with brakes)
- Lifetime Guarantee
- Made in Britain
Revestimiento de espuma.
Empotrada Cierres y asas
HD ruedas (2 con freno)
Fabricante del Reino Unido