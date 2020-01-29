Mother Nature Female Symbol Lady with Earth Tones Hair Swirls Leaves Artwork Unisex Drawstring Bag Drawstring Backpack Gym Bag 100% Polyester Material Travel Bag for Men Women

Price: 7,50 €

(as of Jan 29,2020 13:01:02 UTC – Details)



[Product performance]

The front part is made of high-density all-polyester canvas and is durable. The corners and back of the bag are made of fine-grain polyester fixed black canvas. It is soft and strong and brings contrast to the entire bag Fashion sense. The drawstring is made of polyester-cotton cored wire, which is strong and durable, and it is not easy to fall off.

Drawstring design: It is very convenient to open and close. It can handle the internal items very well. It does not need to worry about losing items. It is very convenient. You can also adjust the length of the shoulder strap by yourself. Just tie a knot under the rope. ,

The biggest feature of this section is that it is durable and lightweight, it folds small and does not occupy a place, it is convenient and practical to carry around, and it can also be printed with a unique logo design on group activities.

[Material description] polyester (polyester fiber)[Applicable scenarios] It can be a fitness backpack or school bag; very suitable for sports, fitness, yoga, travel, etc .; lightweight and portable, can be folded at any time without occupying a position.[Accessories structure] One main pocket [Washing instructions] Can be washed by hand or machine.[Size] width: 36cm height: 43cm