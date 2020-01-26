vbncvbfghfgh 07# Light Bag Men Lightbag de cuero a prueba de robo Mochila Organizador de viaje funcional Male Sling Bag Fashion Travel Crossbody Bag

Price: 19,99 €
(as of Jan 26,2020 21:40:30 UTC – Details)
Features:
Smooth beyond your imagination.
Interior with special lines.
Simple and innovative.
Quality depends on detail .
Superb craftsmanship, ten processes, strict quality control, make the best.
Fashion PU Leather chest bag For Boyfriend / Husband / Brother.
Oc n: Men Crossbody Bags / PU Leather Messenger Bag / Casual Travel Chest Pack.
Specification:
Handbags Type:Chest Bags
Interior:Interior Compartment
Hardness:Soft
Gender:Men
Oc n:Versatile
Color: Black,Coffee
Size: 180*330*80mm
Package Included:
1 x Chest Bag
Notes:
Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.