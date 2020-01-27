PacSafe Citysafe CS300 Anti-Theft Compact Backpack Mochila Tipo Casual, 35 cm, 14,9 Liters, Negro (Black 100)



Price: 99,90 €

(as of Jan 27,2020 14:58:51 UTC – Details)





Lightweight, hidden exomesh slashguard stainless steel wire mesh embedded into fabric helps protect against slash-and-run theft

Adjustable wire-reinforced carrysafe slashguard strap helps prevent cut-and-run theft;

the turn & lock security hook attaches strap to secure fixture

Rfidsafe blocking material built into a pocket in the main compartment helps protect ids and credit cards from hacker scanning

(H x W x D): 35 x 26 x 14 cm / 13.8 x 10.2 x 5.5 in