Mini Portable Storage Bag Outdoor Travel First Aid Kit Medicine Bag Small Medical Box Emergency Survival Pill Case



Price: 3,16 €

(as of Jan 27,2020 05:49:57 UTC – Details)



Description:

It can contain your daily items like emergency medical, bandage, lipsticks, nail polish, MP3, etc.

This is first aid bag for travel and outdoor activities.

This storage bag stored medicine and pill.

Everyone wants have a good mood in travelling, so this bag is the best choice for you.

Specification:

Material: Fabric

Color: Black, Red

Item Size: 210x130x50mm

Package Included:

1 x first aid bag

Notes:

Due to the difference between different monitors,the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.

Due to the manual measurement and different measurement methods, please allow 1-5mm deviation. Thanks!

Made of high quality water resistant nylon, lightweight, easily for you to wash when it ‘s dirty.

Zipper closure with portable carry handle, easy to use.

Great for flights, school, leisure, gym, backpacking, camping, and even hunting.

Perfect for students of all ages men, women, teens, girls, and boys.

The first aid bag has inner mesh p ocket, holds much medicine and help you classify different medicine.