ARTOPB Fashion New School Bag Hua FA Mulan China Legendary Woman Warrior Drawstring Bags Travel Backpack Sport Bag for Men & Women

Price: 6,48 €

(as of Jan 27,2020 12:57:05 UTC – Details)





Newest Polyester Fabrics: Thin but secure durable portable shoulder bag

STYLISH & DURABLE – Our gym bags are available in multiple colors and are the perfect addition to your fitness gear collection and also a great gift for your friends and family.

Sport Drawstring Gym Bag is extremely lightweight and will accommodate you in ANY environments.

Easily cleaned while at home or outside.

Created for permanent use and using everywhere.

It is also fashionable.

Suitable for boys and girls.

INTENDED USES – Our gym bags are unisex and fit for multiple activities, including swimming, walking, day trips, camping, sports practices, overnight stays, vacation, travel, yoga, running, shopping, jogging, gym sports or school PE lesson.