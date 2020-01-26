Travel Luggage Cover Suitcase Protector,Union Jack,Grungy Aged UK Flag Big Ben Double Decker Country Culture Historical Landmark Decorative, for Travel,S



Price: 14,25 €

(as of Jan 26,2020 01:12:55 UTC – Details)



material,：15% spandex and 85% polyester; with sharp molded details. Size: S (Suitable for 7.87×5.91×1.57 inch Suitcase) M (Suitable for 7.87×5.91×1.97inch Suitcase) L (Suitable for 8.66×6.3×1.97inch Suitcase) Exclusive Fashion Pattern Designs,printed on the back and the front,but please note the lining without print.Superior sublimation quality makes the pattern more vivid and the color brighter; It can be fold in very small, easy to store and carry. equipped with a securely mounted short handle for rugged strength and stability, as well as a secure, extra-sturdy telescoping handle that locks into place. Extend the telescoping handle when rolling the luggage, and collapse it down in one smooth move for compact storage when not in use or when placing the luggage in a car trunk or closet. If you don't know how to choose the size or any confused about the luggage cover,please feel free to contact us.We will try our best to help you and give you best customer service. Note: Please allow a little color different due to different display or light environment,thank you

Telescoping handle for comfortable maneuvering; securely mounted short handle;Zipper Closured, The cover doesn't restrict any wheel movement.

Imported

Washable, Durable, High Elasticity, Protect your suitcase against dirt and scratch

Highlight your personalized, it can make you find your suitcase in a large number of suitcases quickly, saving your time;