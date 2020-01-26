Travel Business Laptop Backpack up to 17.3 Inch, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag for Women & Men and Students with USB Charging Port



MULTIPLE COMPARTMENTS & GOOD ORGANIZATION: Fully padded independent laptop compartment next to the back fits up to 17 ”laptop.

Main compartment provides space for larger items and organization for flat documents and small accessories.

Secondary compartment offers a series of organizer pockets to hold tech accessories, pens, wallet, keys, A4 files and other small items.

A hidden zipper pocket on the back of the bag help you securely store your important travel documents or wallet

PROFESSIONAL EXCLUSIVE LAPTOP COMPARTMENT: 15.6 “size bag with an exclusive laptop compartment (17.5” x 11.5 ”x 1.5”) fits up to 17.3 inches laptop, with air cushion and shockproof foam padded to protect your MacBook / laptop from dust, shocks, bumps , scrapes and scratches and spills

EXTERNAL USB CHARGING PORT DESIGN: External USB charging port with built-in charging cable provides a convenient charging of your electronic devices anywhere.

Please noted that this backpack does not come with a power bank, the USB charging port only offers an easy access to charge your phone or electronic devices

PRACTICAL & COMFY DESIGN: The stylish outlook conforms to functional needs – A luggage strap on the back offers an easy way to carry the bag on a luggage / suitcase;

A hidden anti theft back pocket help you securely store your valuable items like travel documents or wallet.

Ergonomic designed shoulder straps and fully padded back allow for maximumly comfortable back support, even when you carry it for long hours at a stretch.

Good choice for international airplane travel or day trip

DURABLE MATERIAL & QUALITY GUARANTEE: Made of water-repellent and durable 300D Polyester Oxford fabric which is lightweight and has a soft handfeel compared with usual backpack material.

Good after sales services and quality guarantee: we provide a 1-Year-Warranty for this backpack, if any questions or issues, please do not hesitate to contact us and we'll always do our best to solve your problems