Hanging Toiletry Bag for Women Large Travel Accessories Organizer Kit Waterproof Makeup Cosmetic Bag

Product details: Fashionable and Functional Toiletry Bag for Men or Women This bag is perfect for traveling. Don't worry about capacity, the large travel organizer bag is enough for two weeks to travel or more, it can be held all of the items that you need. Fits well in the luggage and It has made your packing for work trips infinitely easier and faster. Organization: Multiple storage compartments for organizing The pocket number and type are as follows: Exterior: 1 x large pocket (include 2 x wall mesh pouches, multiple elastic straps) Internal: Top removable section (2 x wall transparent pockets).Store small items like potions, pills, and powders. Middle main section includes (1 x big zipper clear compartment, 3 x wall pouches, and 3 x removable stand-alone pouches). Keep your large travel essentials like shampoo, lotions or full-sized container organized. Bottom detachable section (1 x wall transparent pocket) Hold your facial mask, brushes, eyeliners, toothbrushes or toothpaste. 360° Durable Metal Hook for Hanging The durable hook allows for securely hanging the toiletry kit on everywhere(bathroom door), easy to view and access stored things. After finish using the toiletry kit, you can make the top hook tucks neatly away. Specifications: Material: 1680D waterproof nylon Colour: black Dimension: 31cm x 15cm x 23cm (L*W*H) / 12.2in x 5.9in x 9in (L*W*H) Fully Expanded Dimension: 109cm x 31cm(L*W) / 42.9in x 12.2in(L*W) Weight Capacity: 700g /1.54lbs Package Size: 34cm x 9cm x 28cm (L*W*H) / 13.3in x 3.5in x 11.02in (L*W*H) Package Included? 1 x Black Toiletry Bag

EXTRA LARGE CAPACITY: The travel cosmetics bag size 31cm x 15cm x 23cm (L*W*H) /12.2in x 5.9in x 9in (L*W*H), these bags can easily carry all your toiletries, cosmetics, and makeup. Great for personal use or keeping your kids and spouse properly organized.

UNIQUE DETACHABLE MULTIFUNCTIONAL DESIGN: This easy-carry toiletry organizer features top and bottom removable clear compartments, and also three removable storage pouches that let you customize your multifunctional bag for your personal travel time.

EXTERNAL WATERPROOF COMPARTMENT DESIGN: The outer layer of the bag is designed with a fully unfoldable waterproof and leak-proof pocket in which you can put your wet, clean towel, toothbrushes and other things that have just been used up, to ensure that your luggage is neat and tidy.

A PERFECT GIFT, LIFETIME Warranty: A must-have for travelers, businessmen, and outdoors activities (camping, picnic, party), bathroom organization. It is the best choice for Birthday, Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Christmas Gift. We offer a hassle-free lifetime guarantee on all our products.