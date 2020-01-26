Adventure You Say?

Price: 7,48 €
(as of Jan 26,2020 17:35:32 UTC – Details)
"Life is a box of chocolates" and you'll want to Remember Every Moment even while you are Traveling!
- 8 "x 10" size, not too big or too small
- 120 pages to record your trips & experiences
- Track all your travel information on detailed forms
- Writing prompts help you remember your favorite moments
- Preview interior using "look inside" on a computer browser
Grab Your Travel Journal Today! Cute Gift for Friends, Mom, Dad, Daughter, Son, Family and Co-workers that love to Travel a lot! Travel makes life so sweet 🙂