chenpaif Cosmetic Bag For Women Adorable Tree Sloth Printing Makeup Bags Travel Waterproof Toiletry Bag



Price: 7,98 €

(as of Jan 24,2020 21:44:57 UTC – Details)



100% brand new and high quality

Features:

Made of soft and durable material.

The make up cosmetic is the perfect item for every season all the year.

The cosmetic bag is specially designed to give you a style that will keep you fashion.

This cute small cosmetic bag can be used as makeup bag, travel case, pouch, organizer, etc.

Specification:

Material: Polyester

Color: As the picture shows

Size: Upper Width: 22cm/8.66in

Bottom Width: 18cm/7.09in

Height: 13.5cm/5.31in

Quantity: 1 Pc

Note: 1.Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement. Please make sure you do not mind before you bid.

2.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Thank you!

Package includes(Without retail package):

1×Cosmetic Bag

♥Solid, durable and lightweight, breathable and easy to clean.

♥Capacity: Large capacity, unique design, easy to store you makeup, make them organized and tidy.

♥Portable and light-weight carrying and perfect for travel,weekend getaways.

♥It is a nice gift for kids,girls,women,ladies.