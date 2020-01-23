Funny Pattern Backpack for Girls with Multi-Pockets Outdoor Bookbag Daypack Travel Bag



Price: 26,18 €

(as of Jan 23,2020 21:09:01 UTC – Details)





High quality materials make you feel comfortable when carrying.

The empty bag is upright and the packing type is hard.

✏️Personalized: DIY personalized custom design, precisely printed trendy patterns keep your chic style all day.

Fashionable and durable.

✏️Large laptop purse, fit most 15.6 inch laptop.

Size: 11.5x8x16 inch.1 main capacity bag, 2 side bags, 1 front zipper pockets.

The empty bag is upright and the package type is stiff.

Adjustable padded reinforced straps for carrying comfort.

There is a top handy webbing loop for easy grab and hang, abrasion resistant zippers for you long time use.

UltMulti-functional: It is a great backpack for casual life.

It is available for all types of occasions for people use.

You can take it to shopping, cycling, traveling, dating, etc.

Also, a perfect backpack for women and men.

✏️New designed ideal gift: This high quality new designed bags is not only attract all people attention around you, but also is great thanksgiving, christmas, birthday, valentine gift for your best friends, friends, family members, classmates etc.