Rains Weekend Duffel



Price: 59,46 €

(as of Jan 23,2020 17:04:06 UTC – Details)



Weekend Bag is Rains’ interpretation of a classic travel bag. This essential Rains bag features a spacious main compartment, sturdy webbing handles, a detachable shoulder strap and adjustable lock slider buckles on the sides. Weekend Bag is made from a matte, waterproof fabric and completed with a water-resistant zipper and matte hardware.

One main compartment with

Optional mesh divider for main compartment

Measurements: H 34 cm x L 60 cm x W 23 cm

Volume: 46 liters

50% polyurethane, 50% polyester

Fabric column pressure: 8000 mm

Water-repellent zipper

Webbing handles

Detachable shoulder strap

Optional mesh divider for main compartment

Authentic

Measurements: H 34 cm x L 60 cm x W 23 cm

Volume: 46 liters

50% polyurethane, 50% polyester