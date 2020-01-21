Little Girl and Cow Under The Sunset Outdoor Bookbags for Men, Cute Casual Backpack College Bags Women Daypack Travel Bag



Price: 26,18 €

(as of Jan 21,2020 23:10:40 UTC – Details)



🌹lightweight backpack with smooth double zipper,elegant and fashionable.Thicken breathable strap design,comfortable to carry,most for your daily necessities can be loated.

🌹Casual Easy style using for school,outoor sport travel.Features adjustable shoulder straps. Your little one will surely love this product.

🍀Large capacity🍀

❊1 main compartment and 4 small internal pockets, suitable for your laptop, iPad, charger, books, clothes, snacks, wallet, pencil case, wallet, textbook, notebook, etc. Make.

❊ 2 x side mesh pockets in order. Adjustable. Suitable for your umbrella, water bottle and juice box.

❊ 1 front zipper pocket, suitable for your key, mobile phone, napkin, pen and some small things, or other primary school supplies

✏️Personalized :DIY personalized custom design, precisely printed trendy patterns keep your chic style all day. Fashionable and durable.

✏️Large laptop purse, fit most 15.6 inch laptop. Size: 11.5x8x16 inch.1 main capacity bag, 2 side bags, 1 front zipper pockets. The empty bag is upright and the package type is stiff. Adjustable padded reinforced straps for carrying comfort. There is a top handy webbing loop for easy grab and hang, abrasion resistant zippers for you long time use.

✏️Multi-functional: It is a great backpack for casual life. It is available for all types of occasions for people use. You can take it to shopping, cycling, traveling, dating, etc. Also, a perfect backpack for women and men.

✏️New designed ideal gift: This high quality new designed bags is not only attract all people’s attention around you, but also is great thanksgiving,christmas, birthday, valentine gift for your best friends, friends, family members, classmates etc.