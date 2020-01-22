Business Laptop Backpack,VRIKOO Stylish Nylon Casual Daypacks Travel Rucksack Bag for Men & Women



Price: 48,85 €

(as of Jan 22,2020 01:12:34 UTC – Details)



BACKPACK FEATURES:

(1) Backpack with High quality polyester nylon fabric, solid, wear-resisting, dense, water repellent, non-irritating odor, non-fading.

(2) Reasonable and scientific functional pockets to keep your items stored neatly.

(3) Main compartment with smooth metal double zipper closure, easy to open and close.

(4) Back side comes with protective air mesh padded, easy and comfortable to carry all day.

(5) Adjustable wearable shoulder straps will not be damaged for long time use.

(6) Stylish and simple appearance suitable for Unisex, different range ages for office, outdoor, travel, school, camping and other scenes. EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILS:

1 * Small front snap pocket for small items

1 * Zipper front pocket fits iPad and notebook

1 * Large main compartment with laptop compartment

2 * Side pockets fits bottle and umbrella COLORS: Grey / Black / Blue / Watermelon Red

SIZE: Approx. 11.02 * 4.72 * 15.7 inch/28 * 12 * 40 cm (L * W * H)

WEIGHT: 1.45 pounds/660 g PACKAGE INCLUDED:

1 * Nylon Laptop Backpacks WARM TIPS:

# Wash it with clean water in ordinary temperature and hang to dry.

# 1-3cm error of measuring is a reasonable range due to different measurement methods.

Main Compartment has a laptop compartment specially designed to provide comprehensive protection for your laptop

Soft leather handle and comfortable widen breathable shoulder strap design, reduce your travel pressure

Dimensions: Approx. 11.02 * 4.72 * 15.7 inch, suitable size for office, daily use, short trip or other outdoor activities

Large Capacity: Enough room and compartments for your book, clothes, iPad, water bottle and umbrella etc