LABABE Mochila de la escuela de las muchachas de la manera, mochila ligera de la lona de las señoras mochila de los viajes de los adolescentes mochilas al aire libre del ocio con el cordón elegante



Price: €

(as of Jan 21,2020 04:43:50 UTC – Details)





It is a very sturdy school backpack for carrying stationery and books, etc.

BIG CAPACITY: backpack can accommodate a 14 inch laptop computer, wallets, books, magazines, iPad, iPhone, ect.

The side pockets can put a water bottle and umbrella.

DURABLE CANVAS MATERIAL: This women shoulder backpack is made of high quality cotton canvas, lightweight and durable.

BACKPACK STRUCTURE: The backpack contains a large main compartment with 2 zip pulls, a compartment with zipper on the lower front, 2 side pockets, a computers layer, 3Inside pockets in main compartment for items like mobile phone etc

WIDE APPLICATION: It is a great gift for your friends and daughter.

Suit for Teenage girls school backpack, ladies Outdoor Backpack, Casual daypack, teens canvas satchel.