Business Laptop Backpack, VRIKOO Stylish Nylon Casual Daypacks Travel Rucksack Bag for Men & Women



Price: 48,85 €

(as of Jan 20,2020 21:33:30 UTC – Details)





Main Compartment has a laptop compartment specially designed to provide comprehensive protection for your laptop

Soft leather handle and comfortable widen breathable shoulder strap design, reduce your travel pressure

Dimensions: Approx.

11.02 * 4.72 * 15.7 inch, suitable size for office, daily use, short trip or other outdoor activities

Large Capacity: Enough room and compartments for your book, clothes, iPad, water bottle and umbrella etc