Aesthetic Pattern Fairy Tale Theme Leather Luggage Tags Lotus Flower On Pond Cute Girl Childish Suitcase Baggage Label Travel ID Bag Tag for Suitcase 2030291



Price: 11,01 €

(as of Jan 21,2020 17:04:24 UTC – Details)



These Suitcase Tags Made of high-quality PU Leather material with reinforced stitches and Leather buckle, durable and sturdy for a long usage. Transparent protector film keeps your name card from scratches. these Suitcase Tags are must for your travel life,speed up airport travel with an easy to identify design guaranteed to stand out on the conveyor belt!

DIY CUSTOM MADE: You Sent me a Picture Through the Mail,and I can Give You Suitcase Tags what You Want.That’s a Personalized Gift.

Maintenance Instruction: Keep Baggage tags dry and ventilated. Avoid high temperature, rain, great pressure, scrape, mildew, acid, alkali and moist.

Back includes card for contact information or space for business card.

Durable strap and sturdy buckle to keep tag secure.