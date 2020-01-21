Aesthetic Pattern Fairy Tale Theme Leather Luggage Tags Lotus Flower On Pond Cute Girl Childish Suitcase Baggage Label Travel ID Bag Tag for Suitcase 2030291

Price: 11,01 €
(as of Jan 21,2020 10:55:48 UTC – Details)
Fun Unique Design With A Variety Of Choices To Fit Your Custom Personality
High Quality PVC Luggage Tag Looks Luxurious And Delicate.It Is Suitable For Any Baggage And Can Also Be Used As A Card Holder.
Each luggage tag has a name card to write your name and address for easy to identify your luggage from others.
Make your luggage stand out from the crowd with these travel-ready luggage tags.
Back Side With Information Card .We Design The Tag Based On The Practical And Fashion Idea