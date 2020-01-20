RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Women,Excellent Women’s Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Ladies Small Blocked Accordion Wallets with Stainless Steel Zipper Compact Accordian ID Cards Bag Wine Red



Protect Your Card from Danger

Working at a frequency of 13.56MHz

1. Credit/debit card

2. ID card

3. Driver license

NOT for 125KHz :

1. Most ID badges

2. Some hotel/building access cards

Leather Credit Card Wallet with Zip

14 card slots for cards & cash

Metal Smooth Zipper Design

RFID Blocking: Keep your information and money safe.

High-quality leather, smooth zipper

Enough space to protect up to 14 cards.

8 Color Available: Black, Dark Blue, Coffee, Orange, Wine Red, Pink, Sea Blue, Purple

Are you hurry to find a small wallet with large capacity?

If you hate bulky and heavy wallet which will add additional weight to your purse but you need to carry a lot of cards and cash

Here is a surprise for you— a quite compact, lightweight wallet which can holds all your credit and shopping cards. Like the fact that you can just carry this with you when shopping rather than lugging around your entire purse.

It is compact so fits easily into smaller sized handbags/purses, and quickly unzips for card access.

100% first grade Head-layer Cowhide

All our wallet is hand made by our experienced craftsmen with the traditional tools: cutting knife, scissor and hammer & done with assistance of professional sewing machine

With the metal zipper security protection, Organize your card in neatly, Make your traveling orderliness; Say goodbye to a mess; All these wonderful details give this wallet a longer service life

We never compromise on quality; We choose 100% first grade Head-layer Cowhide for this wallet

RFID Blocking Wallets: No Worried even in crowded street!

Before the sale, our products go through two 100% quality inspection processes to ensure that the product you receive is intact.

Ideal Gift —-for Family, friends, business, Pefect Choice for Christmas Party

RFID BLOCKING ZIPPER WALLET: RFID Blocking designed lining keeps your vital information Secure. Be safe and protected from Electronic Pick pocketing.

SMALL COMPACT WALLET & HUGE CAPACITY- The 14 secure slots, fold accordion style. 12 individual credit card slots, and 2 cash slots; keep cards well organized- Its compact size of 11 x 7 x 2 cm allows you to bring it along in your handbag, backpack, or pocket.

THE STAINLESS STELL ZIPPER OF HIGH QUALITY-It is Easy to use,and Much More Durable.

100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE–If you're not 100% happy with your purchase within 60 days, let us know, we'll refund your entire purchase price