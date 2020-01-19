Sports Gym Bag for Men and Women, Large Waterproof Travel Duffel BagWith Shoes Compartment & Wet Pocket for Sports Travel, Black



Price: 25,99 €

(as of Jan 19,2020 04:30:47 UTC – Details)





✔ 【Independent Compartments】 – This Travel duffel bag has multi-compartments.

Built-in extra shoes compartment with exterior zippers and air holes and it keeps wet and dirty sneakers separate from the rest of your stuff.

One inner wet pocket for wet clothes.

Side pockets, ideal for storing water bottles.

【【Humanize Construction】 – Built in main zippered compartment for easily putting your stuffs.

The weekend luggage bag comes with adjustable and padded shoulder strap.

It can be also used as a handbag or a shoulder bag.

Strap on the back for use with the suitcase.

✔ 【Large Capacity】 – Bag dimensions is 45x26x26cm / 17.7×10.2×10.2inches, about 53L capacity, is plenty of storage with all kinds of clothes, books and traveling necessities.

✔ 【Multi-Purpose】 – Our sports bag is fitted to most gym locker.

This holdall bag is perfect for workout, travel, weekender away, sports activity like fitness, swimming, yoga, tennis, etc.