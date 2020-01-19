kingpo Ozuko Suit Storage Travel Bag Fitness Bag Luggage Backpack Sports Large Capacity Portable Storage Bag



Price: 34,50 €

(as of Jan 19,2020 03:29:31 UTC – Details)





Carefully designed: The zipper design allows the bag to be fully unfolded for hanging suits, which can be used as a suit storage bag, and the clothes will not wrinkle during travel or business trips.

Convenient storage: The separate pocket design is used solely to store shoes and dirty clothes.

Will not stain other clean clothes

Large capacity: Large capacity, multi-layer storage bag can store your clothes independently.

Meet your daily needs

Suitable for: This bag is suitable for hiking, hiking, sports and fitness, hiking and many outdoor activities.