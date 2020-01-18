Brazil Flag Psychedelic Drawstring Bag for Men & Women – Cinch Backpack Sackpack Tote Sack with Wet & Dry Compartments for Travel Hiking Gym



Price: 16,85 €

(as of Jan 18,2020 22:23:44 UTC – Details)





The outer zip pocket makes it easy to access your phone, wallet, etc.

Lightweight, large-capacity interior with zip pocket for easy storage

Lightweight And Waterproof – This Drawstring Bag Is Lightweight And Easy To Carry.

The Fabric is Waterproof And All The Things Inside Are Protected Very Well.

It Is A Great Cinch Sack Bag For Gym, Yoga And Your Day Trips.

This Bag Would Make A Great Gift.

It's Sure To Be A Hit With Anyone.

Especially Kids And Tweens