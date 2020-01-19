Biewer Terrier Dogs Toy Dog Toy Breeds Cute Biewer Terriers Drawstring Gym Bag for Women and Men Polyester Gym Sack String Backpack for Sport Workout, School, Travel, Books 14.17 X 16.9 inch

Price: 10,11 €

(as of Jan 19,2020 07:34:53 UTC – Details)





It is a lightweight fabric that is extremely sturdy and can withstand everyday wear.

Lightweight and durable.

Bag size 14.17 X 16.9 inches.

With a sturdy drawstring shoulder strap, this brightly colored sack is a small bag for those who are active on the go.

Use your college backpack to support your child and train them to be like you.

Stylish, durable and comfortable design.

Enough to carry a pair of shoes, bottles, basketball, an umbrella, a few books, lunch or clothes.

Birthday party, carnival, creative gifts for architectural gifts.

Drawstring backpacks are a convenient choice for all everyday activities.

Gym, exercise, weekends, parks, hiking, school or travel.

A variety of colors, styles and diverse.

You can make your life rich and colorful.

You can choose one style every day according to your own interests.

It can be used as a traditional backpack, fitness bag, travel storage bag, or when you go to school and supermarket, it is suitable for home storage.

Pull the rope to keep the internal items well.

Note: If you have any questions, please contact us.

Shipping time is 7-15 days.