8001# Women Backpack Female Backpacks High Quality Waterproof Nylon Women Bag Women’s Travel Backpack mochila suit for 15.6inch Laptop (gray)



Price: 29,00 €

(as of Jan 19,2020 17:56:08 UTC – Details)





shipping method: The goods shipping with ePacket,usually it will be take 7-15days reach US ,very fast !

3 Color: Black/gray /blue

Size : 46CM *31CM *14CM/

Application:

Business Trip/School/Work /Outdoor/Sports

CAPACITY :35-55L

Washing instructions:

Washing with clean water with ordinary temperatures.

DO NOT washing with hot water.

Hang to dry. Washing separately to avoid staining.

Notice:

1-3 different depend on hand measuring .

if you don't know which color fits you, I would say more buyers choose black color

thick straps with the padding comfortable and cute

Weight: 900g /

Note :

Please note the items might be slightly different in color or brightness in the colors .

espesar diseño de la correa respirable, cómodo de llevar.

Mixmatch califican con tapicería de cuero sintético correa, elegante y de moda.

principalmente hecho con tela de nylon de alta calidad, impermeable diseño clásico y refinado.

especialmente equipado con compartimento para el portátil, llevar su tablet/ordenador portátil de hasta 15.6 ” fácilmente