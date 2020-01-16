Zooawa Car Back Seat Organizer, Car Seat Travel Bag with Tablet Pouch, Backseat Protector Storage Pockets for Kids Toddlers – Black



MATERIAL: Made of premium 600D PVC Oxford Cloth, 3mm pearl cotton, 1.5mm PE plastic board, insulation aluminum foil pearl cotton and transparent PVC.

CONVENIENT: The car back seat organizer is suitable for most vehicle seat backs.

Adjustable webbing and release buckle strap for you to install easily and quickly.

TABLET POCKET: The car seat travel bag is built-in touchscreen tablet pocket for iPad, Amazon Fire or other tablet.

Your kids can not only watch shows or play games, but also can use for storing extra toys, coloring books, etc.

MULTI FUNCTIONAL STORAGE: There are two insulated side pockets for keeping your cold drinks cold and warm drinks warm;

Two side pockets for storing toys or snacks;

The visual mesh pouch for clothes or diapers;

The middle pocket can be used as a paper towel storage bag to store dry and wet tissue.

PORTABLE: The lovely cartoon pattern car organizer bag can be folded as a handbag for you to carry things you need to anywhere.