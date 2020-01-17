AITOCO Suit Travel Bag Suit Bag Carrier Luggage Change to Travel Duffel Bag for Men Women Overnight Weekend Flight Bag with Shoe Pouch Garment Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap

Price: 27,99 €
Parameter:
Color: black, gray
Material: Oxford cloth
Lining: polyester
Size: about 55*28*30cm/21.65*11.02*11.81in
Folding: about 54*32*23cm/21.26*12.60*9.06in
Package internal structure: ID bag, mobile phone bag, laminated zipper bag, zipper pocket
Strap root number: single
Lifting parts: hard handle
Function: waterproof, storage, breathable, wear-resistant, folding
Hardness: medium soft
Features:
1. Waterproof oxford cloth. Oxford cloth is rain-proof and suitable for going out.
2. It features textured metal slider, brand metal zipper, neat and smooth serrated, fine edge;
3. It is thick and comfortable to carry. It has a comfortable grip and is strong and wearable;
4. Professional engineering buckles are resistant to wear and can withstand the test of time.
List:
1 X Hand luggage bag
Ample space, free storage. It is designed with a large space capacity to meet the habit of carrying things.
The shoulder pad for reducing pressure is soft, elastic, and can be changed for the comfortable posture at will, reducing shoulder pressure.
The independent shoe compartments features humanized design, personalized inner bag for easy opening and low-key connotation.