PacSafe Citysafe CS100 Anti-Theft Travel Handbag Bolso Bandolera, 30 cm, 5 Liters, Negro (Black 100)

Price: 85,90 €
(as of Jan 15,2020 19:51:52 UTC – Details)
Lightweight, hidden eXomesh Slashguard stainless steel wire mesh embedded into fabric helps protect against slash & run theft
Adjustable wire-reinforced Carrysafe Slashguard Strap helps prevent cut & run theft;
the Turn & Lock Security Hook attaches Strap to secure fixture
RFIDsafe Blocking Material built into a pocket in the main compartment helps protect IDs & credit cards from hacker scanning
Padded iPad mini / tablet sleeve;
zippered main compartment and front pocket;
adjustable strap from 16.5 to 29.5 inches;
1.6-liter volume