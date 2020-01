Large Capacity Backpack Bookbag for Boys Girls Women Men, Bubble Gum Sneaky Llama In Green School Bags Unisex Travel Daypack Laptop Bag

Price: 16,19 ‚ā¨

(as of Jan 14,2020 16:16:59 UTC – Details)





IDMIDDLE SIZE: 11 X 17 X 6.3 Inches (LXHXW) With Adjustable Straps.

Perfect Size For Girls And Boys As School, Travel, Hiking, Casual Daypack, City Backpack, Laptop / iPad Backpack Etc.

ūü¶ĄFASHION DESIGN: Smooth Zippers, Comfortable Handle, Adjustable Shoulder Strap, Personalized Pattern Printed In Front.

A Good Partner To Accompany Your.

ūü¶ĄLARGE VOLUME: This Backpack Is Big Enough To Load Your Books, Lunch Box, Pencil Box, Water Cup, Umbrella.

ūü¶ĄPERSONALIZED PATTERNS & GIFT: Fashion Backpack With Vivid Printing And Personalized Pattern, A Good Partner To Accompany Children To School.

Practical Birthday Gifts And Functional Present, Ideal Gift Choice For Your Family And Friends.