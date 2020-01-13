Rains Weekend Duffel

Price: 64,69 €
Weekend Bag is Rains’ interpretation of a classic travel bag. This essential Rains bag features a spacious main compartment, sturdy webbing handles, a detachable shoulder strap and adjustable lock slider buckles on the sides. Weekend Bag is made from a matte, waterproof fabric and completed with a water-resistant zipper and matte hardware.
One main compartment with
Optional mesh divider for main compartment
Measurements: H 34 cm x L 60 cm x W 23 cm
Volume: 46 liters
50% polyurethane, 50% polyester
Fabric column pressure: 8000 mm
Water-repellent zipper
Webbing handles
Detachable shoulder strap
Authentic
