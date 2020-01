Price: 3,19 €

(as of Jan 12,2020 01:55:44 UTC – Details)



Parameters:

Weight: about 80g

Material: PVC

Packing: opp bag

Features:

Packing List:

5 * storage bag

It is waterproof and dust-proof to protect the inside material, Drawstring design allows for easy opening and closure easy.

It is perfect for both daily storage and travel storage.