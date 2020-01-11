VRIKOO Vintage Canvas Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Makeup Shaving Dopp Kit Small Travel Wash Bags for Men & Women



Price: 25,99 €

(as of Jan 11,2020 04:28:00 UTC – Details)





This portable make-up bag has total 3 inner pockets, 1 large compartment with 1 zipper pouch and 2 slip slots

Approx.

Dimensions: 25cm * 9cm * 18cm / 9.84 “* 3.54” * 7.08 “(L * W * H), enough to hold all your small travel wash toiletries and shaver

This organizer case is useful for keep all your essential toiletries and cosmetics in order when go out or storing your cosmetics and small items

Easy carry with the leather carrying strap;

Perfect for travel, vacation, business trip and other overnight activities