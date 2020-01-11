DHNKW Specialized Logo Drawstring Backpack Sack Bag Travel Bag

Price: 3,76 €

(as of Jan 11,2020 05:29:03 UTC – Details)



The Bag Has Drawstrings Enclosure For Easy Access Of Contents. This Sturdy Cheap Backpack Is A Great Choice To Everyday Use.Its A Great Bag For School, The Gym, Hiking, Groceries, Laptops, And Many Other Things. Its Cool To Be Green And Folds Away For Easy Storage. Made Of Polyester, So Images And Bags Will Last For Many Years, With Strap Closures And Shoulder Straps Or Backpack Straps For Durability.Comfortable, Spacious, And Will To Daily Wear And Tear

With Room For Items From Shopping, Carrying To Work, Taking On The Bus, Fitting In The Locker

The Pocket Of This Bag Can Make Your Articles Well Organized. The Zipper Remains Closed.

Use as a book bag, beach bag, gym bag, sport bag shoe bag, traveling bag or reuseable shopping backpack.

Perfect for promotional giveaways, trade shows, concerts, birthday parties, baby showers, party favors and much more.