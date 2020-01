Price: 9,99 €

(as of Jan 11,2020 08:33:58 UTC – Details)





It is a good back pack and perfect for everyday school and casual day trips.

The backpack is made of enviromental material which is lightweight.

The backpack has adjustable straps.

An ideal gift to your kids, they will like it.

Cute toddler backpack.

Lovely and cool animal backpacks, perfect for children going out for hiking, travel, and daycare center.