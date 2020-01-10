Heavy Duty Waterproof Hanging Toiletry Bag – Travel Cosmetic Makeup Bag for Women & Shaving Kit Organizer Bag for Men – X Large Size: 30*11*24cm (Aquamarine)



Price: 15,99 €

(as of Jan 10,2020 13:02:54 UTC – Details)



Hokeeper: Your life housekeeper. Make your life much easier!

Do you love travelling? Do you hate wasting time trying to pack your toiletries and cosmetics for a trip?

This Portable Travel Toiletry Bag is the best choice and ideal companion for any traveler. It can be put in any kinds of suitcase. It makes your toiletries easily packed and efficiently organized! Keep your traveling comfortably, have all your necessities right at hand and can find the thing you want at a glance, no more digging or dumping everything out to find what you need. When at home you can save up room or keep your bathroom more organized.

This bag can not only be used as a toiletry bag, but also can be used as men or woman? makeup bag, dopp kit, bathroom bag, cosmetic pouch, shaving kits, hygiene kit, etc. Ideal for business trip, vacation, gym, makeup, outdoors activities, picnic, bathroom organization and more. Excellent capacity can meet all your different needs.

Customer Service Guarantee:

Customer comes always the first, and all of our endeavors are made for customers, your 100% satisfaction is our unchangeable goals forever! Any further assistance we can do for you, please have no hesitation to reach us out from Customer Questions & Answers! All messages will be replied within 24 hours.

What are you waiting for? Click ADD TO CART. Buy it immediately! The perfect gifts for your family & friends!

LARGE CAPACITY – Size: 26 x 11.5 x 21.5 cm. Excellent capacity can meet all your different needs. Fits Full-Size Bottle, Suitable for Family/Couple or Long-Term Travel. You can put your make-up, shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving kit and so on, all in one place. Make your travel comfortably and easily to have all your necessities in one bag.

MULTIFUNCTION – Built-in heavy duty hanging hook allows more easier hanging and access on the bathroom door, shower rod or towel rack. Durable carrying handle is convenient to carry or hung up. Can be folded very easily and thinly when not in use. Ideal for business trip, vacation, gym, makeup, outdoors activities, picnic, bathroom organization and more.

MULTIPLE COMPARTMENTS – Compartments in various sizes make the bag functional and highly organized. Extra cushion, protect your belongs from shocking. Elegant design, foldable and lightweight, organizing maximum toiletries. Perfect for one or two person to traveling.

LIFETIME WARRANTY! – Don't waste your money and time on other flimsy toiletry bags if you have a lot of stuff to carry. We guarantee good after-sale service for this item. Please rest assured to buy!