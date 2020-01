Price: 16,99 €

(as of Jan 09,2020 09:30:29 UTC – Details)





— Versatile — Travel extra bag, gym bag, shopping bag and etc.

— Flight Carry-on Size — This 20 inch bag features a compact folding design with a capacity of 2400 cubic inches.

— Easy Transport — A strap allows bag to slide over the luggage upright handle tube for Easy Transport

— Packable — Fast packed into itself and easy to carry.

It is perfect for anyone on the go, don't leave home without it!