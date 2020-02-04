TUDEQU 17.3 ”TSA Travel Laptop Backpack with Dry Wet Separation, Messenger Bag Extra Large Computer Bag College School Laptop Bookbags for Students, Office, Men & Women, Black (757 BLK)



 DRY WET SEPARATION & WATER-RESISTANT- Each bag has one WET POCKET which is made of water-resistant fabric, so it can be stored your wet items such like towels.

The wet pocket of 755 BLK is the front pocket, and 757 BLK is the inner pocket which is the white fabric.

Both backpacks are made of durable and sturdy fabric, and they are the water-repellent backpack, so they can keep your items from moist.

 SCAN SMART FEATURE- When you are in the airport security checking, just unfold the extra large backpack freely 90-180 degree making you quickly go through and keep your items tidy, exclusive designed for airplane traveling.

LUGGAGE STRAP allows backpack to slide over the luggage tube.

The USB charging port is convenient for recharging your phone.

(Phone and mobile power are not included.)

 SPECIAL FEATURE- 755 BLK has the HIDDEN BACKPACK STRAP POCKET which can put magazine, while 757 BLK has the flexible SHOES COMPARTMENT.

755 BLK can change to a MESSENGER BAG in 3 seconds and 757 BLK has the RFID POCKETS to keep your credit cards safety.

755 BLK has the SUNGLASSES HOOK while 757 BLK has the special SUNGLASSES PROTECTED POCKET.

 LARGE CAPACITY & MULTIPURPOSE POCKETS- The main roomy compartment can accommodate lots of stuff like daily necessities, clothes, books, college supplies, stationery etc .. Especially Gear Pockets can accommodate 17.3 “laptop and 11” Ipad Pro. And the big mesh pocket can put A4 file or magazine. Front compartment with many pockets to make your items organized and easier to find. Side pocket can hold umbrella or water bottle. Back Anti-theft Pocket can protect your valuables.

 BREATHABLE & ERGONOMIC DESIGN- Airflow back design comes with three dimensional ventilation and heat elimination.

Wide padded breathable shoulder straps help relieve the stress from your shoulder.

ERGONOMIC BACK DESIGN can protect your spine and increase comfortable.

And the CHEST BUCKLE can fix the backpack on your back.

Both sides of the shoulder strap with lanyard design, can hang sunglasses or small items.