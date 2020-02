Price: 7,43 €

(as of Feb 02,2020 23:36:57 UTC – Details)





Polyester Fiber.Good Quality Fabric

Advantages: Large Capacity, light Weight, small Volume, easy Storage, environmental Protection Reusable

Perfect For Promotional Giveaways, Trade Shows, Concerts, Birthday Parties, Baby Showers, And Much More

Drawstring Closure For Comfort And Easy To Carrying.Reinforced Corners With Metal Grommets Increase