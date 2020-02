Price: 10,99 €

(as of Feb 01,2020 22:05:49 UTC – Details)



Drawstring bag is 100% 210D Polyester and is ready for any screen printing, embroidery or art embellishment.We offer multiple different colors, and multiple pack options for any event! Cinch bags are washable,

Its The Perfect Size To Take Everything You Need For A Workout.

Reinforced Metal Eyelets Increase Durability.

The Material Is Great And Durable Not To Mention Super Fashion.

Suitable For Outdoor Sports.