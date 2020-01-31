VOANZO 8PCS Fruit Mesh Bag Cotton Bundle Mouth Eco Friendly Shopping Bag for Fruit, Veggies, Fridge Organizing, Toys & Books, Cleanable



Price: €

(as of Jan 31,2020 16:22:06 UTC – Details)





🍃 【Design】 The design of the grid and the transpiration not only can maintain the freshness of the green vegetables, Le cuciture sono doppie ed estremamente resistenti.

🍃 【Multi-purpose】 Comfortable, versatile reusable bag for storing fruits and vegetables, storing toys, cosmetics, travel goods, universal gift bags, gym, yoga clothes, school lunches, office supplies, camping trips, road trips.

Stationery storage.

🍃 【3 Sizes 8 Pack】 Available in 3 sizes, 2 pcs: 11 x 8 in-S, 4pcs: 14 x 11 in-M, 2pcs: 17 x 11 in -L

🍃 【Easy to clean】 Machine wash, dry, cotton mesh easy to dry.

Practical and simple, waterproof and anti-dirty.