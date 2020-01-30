VRIKOO Classic Men’s Canvas Hiking Travel Backpack Rucksack College School Laptop Bag (Army Green)



Whether it's a weekend away or simply heading to the office and home again, the backpack offers an array of impressive features for staying organized and keeping items secure. This laptop backpack has a big expansive interior compartments to hold books, folders, accessories, and other items. Item Features

– Eco-friendly cotton with high density, durable and breathable canvas.

– Genuine cow leather trim.

– Bronze metal accessories.

– Laptop sleeve not padded but suitable for your laptop up to 15.6 inches.

– Top grab leather handle.

– Adjustable, padded and breathable shoulder straps.

– General use for Female & Male.

– Approx Dimensions: 34 x 13 x 39 cm (L x W x H)

– Approx Weight: 2.5 lb

– Colors Optional: Khaki, Army Green How to maintain the canvas leather backpack?

– Wash it with clean water in ordinary temperature.

– DO NOT wash it with hot water or alkaline detergent.

– Hang to dry and store in ventilated place instead of sun exposure.

– Wash Separately to avoid staining. Package Include

1 x Canvas backpack Please Note:

1. Please compare the size with one of your current bags.

2. Actual color may vary from picture due to computer settings.

High density canvas and real cow leather Backpack /Rucksack /School bag

The spacious main compartment with drawstring closure under flap offers plenty of space to hold a number of things such as books, tablet, clothes or other important belongings for all day use conveniently

Padded adjustable shoulder straps offer extra back support and comfort; top leather handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack

External dimensions: 13.4″ x 5.1″ x 15.3″ (LxWxH); Casual Easy style using for: school, vacation, travel, day hikes, camping and shopping, etc