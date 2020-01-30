ningbao951 Outdoor Sleeping Bags Portable Emergency Sleeping Bags Light-Weight Polyethylene Sleeping Bag for Camping Travel Hiking



Features:

Provides compact emergency protective in all weather conditions.

Made of durable insulating mylar material designed for space exploration.

Retains/reflects back 90% of body heat.

Reusable, waterproof and windproof.

Folded Size perfect for camping trips and sporting events, can also be used as picnic mats.

Emergency signal color for people to find you when in danger.

Descriptions:

A great lightweight moisture barrier, the bag is practical as a waterproof windbreaker as well as an emergency signaling device.

Specifications:

Material: PE+Coating

Size: 213*91CM

Color: Orange(Easy to See and Ideal for Signalling)

Thickness: 26UM

Package included:

1 x Survival bag

