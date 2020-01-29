PacSafe Intasafe Brief Anti-Theft 15 Inch Laptop Bag Bolsa Escolar, 41 cm, 16 Liters, Negro (Black 100)



Pacsafe Intasafe Brief Anti-theft 15 inch Laptop Bag

For a simpler and safer commute, keep your laptop other essentials protected with the Intasafe Brief anti-theft 15″ laptop bag. This laptop bag is made for those who travel with multiple devices. It features padded sleeves for a 15″ laptop and additional tablet, and a stretchable band for sliding over the handles of your suitcase for hands-free transit. With an RFIDsafe blocking pocket, Roobar locking system and eXomesh slashguards, it guards against sneaky fingers and scan scams.

Anti-Theft Features

Carrysafe Slashguard Strapss

eXomesh Slashguard

Interlocking Zip Pullers

RFIDsafe Blocking Pockets Material

Roobar Anti-Theft Anchor Lock

Smart Zipper Security

Additional Features

Padded 15″ MacBook / laptop compatible sleeve

Padded iPad / tablet compatible sleeve

Rear stretchable sleeve for attaching to luggage

Padded, adjustable strap

Zippered main compartment with RFID blocking pocket and organization for phones and electronics

Specifications

Materials: 600D Poly Canvas, PU1000mm

Dimensions (H x W x D): 29 x 41 x 14 cm / 11.5 x 16.2 x 5.6 in

Weight: 910 g / 2 lb 0.1 oz

Volume: 16 L / 977 in3