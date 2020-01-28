NSP Cases Hiwatt Studio etapa 2 x 12 Combo guitarra funda de transporte

Price: 270,27 €

(as of Jan 28,2020 20:39:47 UTC – Details)



Manufactured in House.

Designed for the Hiwatt Studio Stage 2×12 Combo. This custom made flight case is built in house using Penn hardware ensuring maximum protection while keeping the external size of the case to a minimum.

As these are custom built cases, if you require some additional features please feel free to get in touch with our sales team.

Specifications





Removable lid with shallow base



7mm Plywood with black scratch resistant laminate



Heavy duty Penn Elcom fittings



18mm Foam Lining



Amp can be used in the case



4 x Castors (2 with brakes)



Lifetime Guarantee



Made in Britain



Revestimiento de espuma.

Empotrada Cierres y asas

HD ruedas (2 con freno)

Fabricante del Reino Unido