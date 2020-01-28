PacSafe Metrosafe LS100 Anti-Theft Cross Body Bag Bolso Bandolera, 23 cm, 3 Liters, Negro (Black 100)

Price: 50,93 €
(as of Jan 28,2020 00:09:00 UTC – Details)
Pacsafe Metrosafe LS100 Anti-theft Crossbody BagThis anti-theft cross body bag is a great every day bag for key, daily essentials. Superb internal organisation keeps you ontrack and travel ready while roaming the vibrant streets of Ho Chi Minh's Ben Thanh night market or headed through Jo'burgs packed Tambo airport.
Features Specs
- eXomesh slashguards
- Carrysafe slashguard strap
- Smart zipper security
- RFIDsafeTM blocking zippered pocket(fits a standard men's wallet)
- LockaboutTM security clip
- Turn lock security hook (except LS120)
- Dual release security buckle (LS120 only) Zippered main and front compartments withorganisation for cards, phone and passport
- Padded organisation for electronics
- Adjustable straps
- Padded carry handle (except LS120)
- Key / wallet D-ring
- YKK zippers
- Materials: (outer material) 210D Nylon FD Hitra,PU2000mm, (lining) 65D Herringbone Jacquard,PU1000mm
- Padded iPad miniTM compatible sleeve
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Pen holder Dimensions (H x W x D):23 x 17 x 7.5 cm / 9.1 x 6.7 x 3 in
- Strap length: 36 – 75 cm / 14.2 – 29.5 in
- Weight: 360 g / 12.7 oz Volume: 3 L / 183 in
Lightweight, hidden exomesh slash guard stainless steel wire mesh embedded into fabric helps protect against slash-and-run theft
Lock about security clip and smart zipper security provide multiple layers of protection and lockdown points for zippers to help prevent pickpockets
Rfidsafe blocking material built into a pocket in the main compartment helps protect ids and credit cards from hacker scanning
3x7x9