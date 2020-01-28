chenpaif Travel Cosmetic Makeup Bag Portable Toiletry Storage Case Wash Pouch Organizer Black



Price: 9,98 €

(as of Jan 28,2020 13:27:09 UTC – Details)



Description:

100% brand new and high quality

Features:

Multifunction: Can hold your clippers, tweezers, eyebrow pencils, brush or other grooming items in place.

Multiple Slots for various needs of storage.Portable carrying bag ready for travel.

High quality Nylon Material: TPU of product makes this travel toiletry bag extremely easy to clean if any drips or spills were to occur during your travels.

Easy to Clean: The waterproof oxford nylon outer material makes wiping spills off the toiletry travel bag a breeze & keeps dirt at bay to ensure the makeup bags remain in lovely condition.

Specification:

Material: TPU + Oxford nylon

Color: Hot pink,Black,Blue,Purple

Size:app. 11x6x25cm/4.33×2.36×9.84”

Quantity: 1 pc

Note:

Transition: 1cm=10mm=0.39inch

No retail package.

Please allow 1-2cm error due to manual measurement. pls make sure you do not mind before you bid.

Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Thank you!

Package includes:

1 x Makeup brush bag(other accessories demo in the picture is not included.)

♥Solid, durable and lightweight, breathable and easy to clean.

♥Capacity: Large capacity, unique design, easy to store you makeup, make them organized and tidy.

♥Portable and light-weight carrying and perfect for travel,weekend getaways.

♥It is a nice gift for kids,girls,women,ladies.